Nipah infection: Ernakulam district health wing asks hospitals to remain vigilant

September 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The health wing in the district has asked all hospitals to remain alert in the wake of two deaths reported in Kozhikode following Nipah infection.

The district medical authorities said there was no need for panic. “However, we have issued directives to all hospitals to remain vigilant,” they said. The health wing stated that hospital staff were trained to meet any emergency situation.

Nipah infection was confirmed in a 23-year-old college student in the district in 2019. The student belonged to North Paravur. He suffered from fever and had gone to Thrissur with a group of students to attend a training programme. He was discharged from hospital after 54 days.

