Nine years on, non-bailable warrant puts an end to consumer dispute

30 September 2021 19:46 IST

District Police Chief directed to produce accused before commission

A non-bailable warrant issued by the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on the direction of the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has put an end to a nine-year-long consumer dispute.

The Commission chaired by D.B. Binu, with Vaikom Ramachandran and Sreevidya T.N. as members, directed the District Police Chief to arrest and produce before them T.G. Sadanandan of Kalamassery.

On February 25, 2020, the Commission had issued a warrant to the Kalamassery police to arrest and produce the accused. However, the police returned the warrant citing their preoccupation with law and order duties.

The Commission then directed the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to comply with the direction after the petitioner Nelson Thomas of Mookannur in Aluva complained of non-implementation of the previous order.

The incident pertaining to the case dates back to August 12, 2012. The petitioner approached the Commission a year later after a biogas plant he bought from the accused fell into disrepair and the latter declined to honour the commitment to replace it. The Commission ordered a refund for the plant, complete with 12% interest, in 2015. However, the petitioner returned to the Commission after the order went unheeded.

The accused eventually reached out to the Commission through his lawyer to settle the dispute after receiving the warrant issued by the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on September 28.

The amended Consumer Protection Act that came into force in 2020 entrusts the consumer court with extensive powers to implement its orders. The Commission is even empowered like a civil court as per Section 71 of the Act to auction off the properties of the non-complying accused.

Besides, the Commission can also invoke criminal procedures as per Section 72. Non-compliance with the Commission order entails imprisonment ranging from a month to three years or fine of ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh or both.