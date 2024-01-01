Nine taken into preventive custody ahead of Navakerala Sadas in Ernakulam district

January 01, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Nine Congress and Youth Congress activists were taken into preventive custody at Mulanthuruthy ahead of the Navakerala Sadas in the Piravom Assembly constituency.

They had arrived for the planned black flag protest just ahead of the arrival of the cavalcade of the Navakerala Sadas when they were nabbed by the police. While five were taken into custody by the Chottanikkara police, another four were picked by the Mulanthuruthy police.

Following their detention, Congress Mulanthuruthy block president R. Hari, UDF chairman of Piravom Assembly constituency K.R. Jayakumar, and former president of the Congress Mulanthuruthy block Venu Mulanthuruthy reached the police stations. However, the activists were released only after the Navakerala Sadas ended and the cavalcade returned.

Earlier, around six Youth Congress activists waved black flags at the cavalcade of the Sadas and the bus carrying the Cabinet members at Palarivattom. The cavalcade was on its way to the Collectorate Parade Ground for the session in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

However, unlike in the previous incidents, there was no violence.