Nine held for assaulting voter

The Kunnathunadu police on Saturday arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on a voter at a booth at Kummanodu in Kizhakkamabalam panchayat on the polling day.
The arrested were identified as Abdul Aziz, 40, Ranjith, 29, Faizal, 39, Jaffer, 40, Muhammadali, 42, Shihab, 43, Sinshad, 34, Sulfy, 34, and Ansari, 34.
A video of the attack on the voter at a booth in ward 7 had gone viral in the social media. He was stopped from voting despite possessing the voter’s identity card.
Twenty20, the corporate-backed apolitical outfit, had also lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission and the District Election Officer, seeking repolling in two booths on account of the alleged violence and booth capturing.
The victim, Printu, a resident of Mananthavady, living on rent in the grama panchayat, has his name in the voter’s list. He later returned to cast his vote under police security.
The police have also registered a case against 50-odd people under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance on the charge of assembling in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.
