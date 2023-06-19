ADVERTISEMENT

Nine cases registered for public dumping of waste in Kochi

June 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine cases were registered in the district on Sunday as the police kept up pressure on those dumping waste in public places. Cases were registered in Ambalamedu, Palluruthy, North, Kalamassery, Mulavukad, Kannamaly and Infopark police stations.

While a case was registered against a shop owner for stockpiling waste in front of his shop at Karimugal, two others were booked for dumping waste at Veli in Palluruthy. Another person was booked for a similar offence in Thrikkakara North and two others were booked for dumping waste near Puthenthodu beach, Kumbalanghi.

The driver of a tanker lorry found dumping toilet waste along Puthuvype Azheekkal LNG Road was booked and the vehicle was seized. A person was booked for stocking waste in a hostel compound.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US