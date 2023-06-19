Nine cases registered for public dumping of waste in Kochi

June 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Nine cases were registered in the district on Sunday as the police kept up pressure on those dumping waste in public places. Cases were registered in Ambalamedu, Palluruthy, North, Kalamassery, Mulavukad, Kannamaly and Infopark police stations.

While a case was registered against a shop owner for stockpiling waste in front of his shop at Karimugal, two others were booked for dumping waste at Veli in Palluruthy. Another person was booked for a similar offence in Thrikkakara North and two others were booked for dumping waste near Puthenthodu beach, Kumbalanghi.

The driver of a tanker lorry found dumping toilet waste along Puthuvype Azheekkal LNG Road was booked and the vehicle was seized. A person was booked for stocking waste in a hostel compound.