Nine booked on charge of drunk driving

November 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Nine drivers were booked in a special drive targeting erring public transport and educational institutions buses in Ernakulam Rural and Kochi city on Monday.

The Hill Palace police found the drivers of two KSRTC buses and a private bus driving under the influence of alcohol. They were booked under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Motor Vehicles Act Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs). A recommendation will be forwarded to the Motor Vehicles department for suspension of their licences.

In the special drive held in Ernakulam Rural, six school bus drivers were booked for drunk driving. Around 500 vehicles were examined in the drive held on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

