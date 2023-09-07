Nine arrested with over 215 grams of MDMA in Ernakulam

September 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Nine persons were arrested with over 215 grams of MDMA across three police station limits in the district on Thursday.

The Palarivattom police arrested five persons in three different cases. In one case, two persons were arrested with 54.46 grams of MDMA from M.K.K. Nair Road. The arrested are Mehroof, 36, of Malappuram and Muhammad Rashid, 29, of Kozhikode. Mehroof was into smuggling drugs under the cover of quarry business, said the police. The vehicle used for transporting the drug was also seized.

Two persons were arrested with 4.42 grams of MDMA from a lodge along Shanthipuram Road at Thammanam. The arrested are as Sulfikar, 41, of Kollam and Noyal Jacob, 22, of North Paravur.

A special squad of the Palarivattom police arrested an accused in another case from Bengaluru. The police said Sougesh, 31, of Kannur was a key figure in the racket smuggling in drugs from Bengaluru.

The Cheranalloor police arrested two persons with 6.70 grams of MDMA. Regul, 29, was arrested from a house at Edayakunnam with 2.48 grams of MDMA. Later, based on information from him, Sreekuttan, 29, was arrested with 4.22 grams of MDMA from another house near the Edayakunnam Masjid.

In a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police, two persons were arrested with 150 grams of MDMA, one of the biggest hauls in recent times, worth lakhs of rupees.

The arrested are John Joy, 22, of Perumbavoor, and Shyam, 27, of Kurumassery. They had allegedly smuggled in the drug from Krishnagiri for sale among students and youngsters.

The police said they had smuggled drugs even in the past. They had used a specially designed cabin in the car to smuggle drugs. The vehicle was also seized by the police. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the seizure.

