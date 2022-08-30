Nightmarish life for motorists on a day of flash floods in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Kumar, the managing director of a private firm, left his home at Palachuvadu for his office at Thammanam around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

On a normal day, the drive took hardly 15 minutes. But on this day, he was stuck in his car for the next two-and-a-half hours.

“The heavy flooding brought traffic to a standstill, leading to long lines of vehicles along Civil Line Road. When traffic eventually started moving, it was at a snail’s pace, and I could reach my office only at 11.30 a.m.,” said Mr. Kumar.

Motorists who had hit the road had a similar nightmarish time for most of the day even after the rain subsided and water started receding. Traffic snarl was the order at all major points in the city, including Vyttila, M.G. Road, South, North, Palarivattom, and Edappally.

“The situation was particularly worse along MG Road and Paramara Road owing to the flood-induced traffic block. On many occasions, vehicles stuttered while wading through water. They had to be pushed off the road, and it held up the traffic further. The cascading effect of traffic snarls since the morning rain continued well into the afternoon though floodwaters had more or less receded by then,” said N. Jayaprakash, Sub Inspector, Traffic West.

Shankar, a private bank executive, bemoaned that there was no respite as all by-lanes, which otherwise served as escape routes, also remained inaccessible owing to heavy flooding. In many cases, motorists who chose to wade through water on roads in the hope that flooding would be restricted to a limited stretch were in for a shock as it extended far beyond what they had expected.

For instance, many vehicles, especially two-wheelers, stuttered and stopped working on Azad Road, which remained inundated long after the rain subsided. Many such vehicles could be seen parked along the stretch, while motorists pushing their vehicles through knee-high water were not rare either.

In Thripunithura town, the situation was even worse owing to the traffic regulations for the Atham procession coupled with the flood-induced traffic snarls. No public transport other than the metro was available for long stretches, leaving people to walk considerable distance before they could hitch a ride. The cascading effect of that extended beyond Pettah and Maradu up to Vyttila.