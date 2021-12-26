Night traffic curbs on Goshree bridge

Kochi

26 December 2021 20:45 IST

Traffic has been banned on the first Goshree bridge between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. from December 26 to 28 as part of the work to resurface the potholed bridge, the Public Works Department (PWD) has informed.

Thus, two and three-wheelers and light vehicles from the High Court Junction proceeding to Vypeen and back must reach the other side of the bridge through Abraham Madamakkal Road, Chatiath, Vaduthala, Chitoor Bridge, Shappumpady Junction, Aster Medcity, Container Terminal Road, Moolampilly, Mulavukad and Bolghatty.

Heavy vehicles must take the Edappally-Cheranalloor-Bolghatty stretch of the Container Road. Vehicles from Vypeen side too must use these corridors to reach the High Court Junction.

Advertising

Advertising

The PWD is undertaking the repair works although the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) owns the trio of Goshree bridges. The GIDA, which has limited number of employees, had repeatedly demanded that the government hand over the bridges, which develop potholes frequently, and their approach roads to the PWD to ensure their upkeep.