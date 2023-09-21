HamberMenu
Night ban at Marine Drive Walkway to be reviewed after one month

September 21, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Chandran Pillai, the chairperson of the Greater Cochin Development Authority, said the decision to restrict the access of the general public to the Marine Drive Walkway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be reviewed after one month considering the views of the general public.

The ban decision was taken after considering the ‘social requirements’ of the area. There have been some instances of ‘unacceptable practices’ taking place in the area, which forced the authorities to take the decision. The ban decision was taken at a joint meeting of the authority, the Kochi Corporation, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, the City Police, traders, boat owners and operators, and civil society representatives, he said.

The Marine Drive Walkway is the icon of the city. It needs to be protected and showcased as a landmark. Several projects are being implemented there to keep the area clean and attractive, he said.

There may be sections of society that want to enjoy the nightlife. However, the ‘unacceptable practices’ that take place in the area need to be curbed, he said.

Mr. Chandran Pillai said the authority will not act prejudicially against any sections of society. The views of all stakeholders will be taken into account while reviewing the decision, he said.

