Nigerian national arrested on drug peddling charge

He was tracked down to Bengaluru

The Elamakkara police on Sunday arrested a Nigerian national and three others on the charge of peddling MDMA, a narcotic drug.

The arrested are Amamchukwu Okake, 31, from Bengaluru and three youths Yasim, Muhammad Shahad, and Muhammad Riyas, all residents of Aluva. Search is on to nab another youth, Muhammed Shifas.

The drug was seized from a building at Edappally where the youths were staying, following a tip-off. On questioning, they said the consignment had been purchased from the Nigerian in Bengaluru, where he frequently shifted apartments, never giving his original name. The police arrested him from Bengaluru. They also recovered foreign currency and fake passport from him. He also has a drug peddling case pending against him in Goa.

Held for bike theft

The Kalady police arrested five persons, including two minors, on the charge of stealing five new-generation mobikes. They arrested are Vijay, 20, Binto, 25, and Sabin, 22. They were arrested on Saturday evening from Sree Sankara University Road during routine vehicle checking. They attempted to escape when the police signalled them to stop, after abandoning the mobikes, which did not have number plates. The police chased them down. One of the minors was employed as a mechanic at a workshop and knew how to make away with locked mobikes. The stolen vehicles were being sold in Palakkad. More arrests will be made in the coming days, the police said

Fake visa gang

The Ernakulam Rural police have warned of a fake online visa gang, which defrauds job aspirants. A bulk of people who fell victim to the gang were nurses. They sought lakhs of rupees for visa. A hunt has been launched to nab them.