Nigerian national arrested in drug case

He was nabbed from Bengaluru

He was nabbed from Bengaluru

A 38-year-old Nigerian national was arrested from an apartment in Bengaluru by the Ernakulam Rural police in connection with the seizure of 168 grams of ecstasy drug from four youths here in November 2021 by the Nedumbassery police.

Remijus Eze Chinedu is a key link in gangs engaged in smuggling drugs like MDMA in several Indian cities. A team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik found that Remijus had reached India in 2016 on a medical visa. He continued to stay in Bengaluru illegally even as his application for visa renewal was rejected.

To prevent detection by the police, he used to frequently change locations where drugs would be handed over. He managed to give the police the slip twice in Bengaluru. He had served a jail term in 2017 in a drug case, the police said.

Nedumbassery Inspector P.M. Baiju, Assistant Sub Inspector Aneesh K. Das, and senior civil police officers Rony Augustine, Ajith Kumar, and Midhun were part of the team that made the arrest.