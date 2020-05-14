Nigerian actor irked by police troll

Kerala Police known for its social media trolls dripping with wit and humour seems to have inadvertently ruffled some feathers this time around.

A troll posted on their official Facebook page warning public against potential online fraud through fake emails in the name of ministers and officials by Nigerians has evoked sharp criticism from Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson who shot to fame after his performance in the blockbuster Malayalam flick Sudani From Nigeria in 2018.

Besides being a Nigerian, the fact that the troll has image drawn from the same movie that made him popular in this part of the world seems to have not gone down well with the actor as evident from his sharp Facebook post from Wednesday night. In a hard-hitting message, Mr. Robinson said that while he appreciated the work done by the Kerala Police, he didn’t appreciate his image being used in the manner in which it was done.

“I, in no way support fraud from any country and I don’t appreciate being associated with it. Just because I’m a Nigerian doesn’t mean that I’m a fraudster. Actually, many scams are of Chinese or Vietnam origin and they just use Nigerian code names,” read the post.

In a disparaging observation, he stated that “you are also not a rapist just because you are an Indian man.”

Mr. Robinson wrapped up the post requesting not to generalise things observing that there were millions of Nigerians and billions of Indians and that it was “not very constructive to assume that all are the same.”

Shortly after this, the police removed the troll from their Facebook page. Officers associated with the social media wing of the police said that there was no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments and that the image was used to drive home the message considering the popularity of the movie to establish an immediate connect with people.