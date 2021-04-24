Niche petrochemical flagged off

KOCHI

24 April 2021 00:38 IST

The first parcel of normal butanol produced in the new Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at the Kochi Refinery was virtually flagged off by Arun Kumar Singh, Director (Marketing).

Normal butanol is one of the six major niche petrochemicals being produced and marketed in “world scale economic size capacity” for the first time in the country by BPCL from its Kochi Refinery. Mr. Singh also inaugurated the petrochemical products truck loading gantry.

Advertising

Advertising