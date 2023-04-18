NIA takes over Kozhikode train arson case, registers FIR

April 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation in the Kozhikode train arson case on Tuesday. The agency reregistered the case, being investigated by the State police, and filed a first information report (FIR) before an NIA special court here on Tuesday.

The NIA notes that on April 2 at 9 p.m. , the accused Shahrukh Saifi poured some inflammable liquid on passengers on the D1 coach of the Alappuzha–Kannur Executive Express when the train crossed the Elathur station and set the train on fire. The accused set the train on fire to kill the passengers and cause damage to the train besides causing fear in the minds of the public. Three terrified passengers, including a child, who jumped off the moving train to escape the fire died. A few other passengers were injured and the train coach was damaged in the fire, the agency notes.

The agency states that available information indicates that the accused carried out arson using an inflammable liquid. The accused thereby committed a terrorist act in conspiracy with unknown others. These actions attracted Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the NIA notes in the FIR.

Section 16 of the Act, which defines punishment for a terrorist act, states that the convict shall be punishable with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to a fine if the act of terrorism has resulted in the death of any person. In any other case, the guilty shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than five years but can extend to imprisonment for life and a fine.

The NIA took over the probe following the opinion of the Central government that a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 was committed. The gravity of the offence and its ramifications on national security require a probe by the NIA, the agency notes.