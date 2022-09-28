NIA raids PFI leader’s house at Aluva

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 28, 2022 21:28 IST

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided the house of Abdul Wahab, leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in Aluva.

The raid was held at his rented house at Elookkara. He was not present in the house at the time of the raid, which was conducted in the presence of police personnel from Aluva and Binanipuram stations. It is learnt that the NIA team recovered a few digital documents from the house.

The raid was held against the backdrop of the ban on the PFI.

