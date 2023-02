February 08, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Court for National Investigation Agency on Wednesday dismissed the plea of the agency to cancel the bail granted to Alan Shuhaib, an accused in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case. The agency had submitted that the police had booked a criminal case against Mr. Shuhaib and he had violated the bail conditions fixed by the court earlier. The court posted the trial in the case to March 7.