NIA moves court for cancelling bail of Alan Shuhaib

November 28, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Armed with a police report on a criminal case booked against Alan Shuhaib, one of the accused in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Special Court for cancelling his bail.

The court, while releasing him on bail, had imposed a condition that he should not indulge in any offences while out on bail. However, the Station House officer of Panniyankara Police reported to the court that Dharmmadam police had arraigned Alan as an accused in a case.

The social media patrolling report of Alan prepared by the Cyber Crime Enquiry Cell, Kozhikode, which reported that Alan had been supporting the banned CPI (Maoist), was also submitted to the court.

