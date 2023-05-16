ADVERTISEMENT

NIA launches probe into 2,500-kg meth haul

May 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into the seizure of around 2,500 kg of methamphetamine valued around ₹15,000 crore from the Indian waters off the Kochi coast in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Navy.

The officials of the agency have questioned a man suspected of Pakistan origin, who was detained from the ship that originated from Pakistan. The NIA launched a preliminary probe to ascertain whether the proceeds from the sale of the drugs were meant for terror activities in the country. A decision on whether to take over the probe will be taken on the basis of further investigation and questioning of the accused.

The drugs had its origin in Pakistan and was loaded to the mother ship from the Makran coast. Officials seized 134 sacks of suspected methamphetamine. The sacks had Pakistani inscriptions. The drugs, the detained person, and the other items salvaged from the ship were taken to the Mattancherry wharf here and handed over to the NCB for further action on May 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused arrested in connection with the drug haul was remanded in judicial custody by the First Class Magistrate Court, Mattancherry, on May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US