NIA launches probe into 2,500-kg meth haul

May 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into the seizure of around 2,500 kg of methamphetamine valued around ₹15,000 crore from the Indian waters off the Kochi coast in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Navy.

The officials of the agency have questioned a man suspected of Pakistan origin, who was detained from the ship that originated from Pakistan. The NIA launched a preliminary probe to ascertain whether the proceeds from the sale of the drugs were meant for terror activities in the country. A decision on whether to take over the probe will be taken on the basis of further investigation and questioning of the accused.

The drugs had its origin in Pakistan and was loaded to the mother ship from the Makran coast. Officials seized 134 sacks of suspected methamphetamine. The sacks had Pakistani inscriptions. The drugs, the detained person, and the other items salvaged from the ship were taken to the Mattancherry wharf here and handed over to the NCB for further action on May 13.

The accused arrested in connection with the drug haul was remanded in judicial custody by the First Class Magistrate Court, Mattancherry, on May 15.