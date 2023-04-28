ADVERTISEMENT

NIA gets seven-day custody of accused in Elathur train arson case

April 28, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Friday granted the agency the custody of Shahrukh Saifi, the sole accused in the Elathur train arson case, from May 2 to May 8. The NIA, which took over the probe from the State Police, had sought his custody stating that it was required to ascertain the motive of the terrorist activity. The court remanded him to the high-security prison at Viyyur in Thrissur. Saifi, a 24-year-old resident of Delhi is accused of pouring an inflammable liquid on fellow passengers and setting them on fire on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Elathur in Kozhikode on April 2. The incident had resulted in the deaths of three people who jumped off the train to escape the fire. Nine passengers sustained burns.

The custody application filed by the NIA said the investigation revealed that the accused had purchased petrol in a 2-litre plastic bottle from a fuel outlet near Shoranur railway station on April 2. He purchased a cigarette lighter with an intent to cause a fire on the train. The evidence collected so far pointed towards a terror act, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US