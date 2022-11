November 25, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The special court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will consider the police report against Alan Shuhaib, one of the accused in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case, on December 5. The police sought to cancel the bail granted to the youth after he was arraigned as an accused in a criminal case. The Dharmadam police had booked a case against him for wrongful restraint and causing grievous hurt. The police report stated that Alan had violated the bail conditions.