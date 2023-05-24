NIA court permits lawyers of train burning case accused to meet him in prison

May 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The two lawyers of Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train burning case, should be allowed to interact with him in the high-security prison at Viyyur for 30 minutes, away from the direct gaze of the CCTV cameras in the jail, the Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) ordered on Wednesday.

K. Kamanees, the Special Judge, issued the order considering the plea of the lawyers that the accused was not permitted to have personal conversations with them either in judicial or police custody. The denial of the opportunity led to the denial of the right of the accused to get necessary instructions from his counsel, they argued.

Allowing the petition, the judge directed that the jail superintendent depute his officers to ensure general security as well as the security of the prisoner and his counsel. The officers shall be positioned at a sufficient distance from the lawyers so that the privacy of communication between the lawyers and their client was protected.

The lawyers shall intimate the prison authorities the date of the interview at least 24 hours in advance through e-mail communication, the judge directed.

The lawyers had earlier submitted that there would be no privacy if the interview was held in the prison as it would be monitored through CCTV cameras. The lawyers informed the court that the interview should be held within 15 days. However, the court observed that the counsel had the opportunity to interact with the accused while in custody.

Though the lawyers stated that the family members of the accused had informed them that he was treated for mental illness three years ago, and he had shown abnormal behaviour during an interaction, the NIA stated that the accused showed no signs of mental infirmity.

The accused never wanted to interact with the lawyer while he was in police or judicial custody, it said..