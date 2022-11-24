NIA court likely to consider police report against Alan Suhaib

November 24, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The special court for the National Investigation Agency is likely to consider on Friday a report from the Panniyankara police on the reported registration of a criminal case against Alan Shuhaib, who is on bail in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case.

The Station House Officer of the police station reported that Alan had been arraigned as an accused in a criminal case registered at the Dharmadam police station for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing grievous hurt. He also reported that Alan seemed to have violated the bail condition that he shall not get involved in any criminal activities while on bail.

The social media patrolling report of Alan prepared by the Cyber Crime Enquiry Cell, Kozhikode, which reported that Alan had been supporting the banned CPI (Maoist), was also submitted in the court.

The NIA court, while releasing Alan on bail, had directed the official to closely monitor his activities. Incidentally, the Dharmadam police booked the case against Alan and another student in the first week of November for allegedly ragging and assaulting a student on the Kannur University campus at Palayad. The case was registered on a complaint by a first-year student of the college.

However, Alan alleged that the Students Federation of India was taking revenge on him for complaining about a ragging incident last year in which the activists of the organisation were involved.