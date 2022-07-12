NIA court finds three gulity in Valapattanam IS case

Three accused in the Valapattanam NIA case was convicted by the NIA special court on Tuesday.

Midhilaj, K V. Abdul Rasaq and K U. Hamsa were found guilty of the offences.

The NIA Special Judge Anil Bhaskar will announce the punishment on Friday.

The court found the charges of Section 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Section 39 which deals with the offence of supporting a terrorist organisation against the accused.

The court also found the charges of Section 120 b of the Indian Penal Code against the accused to wage war against a country in the Asiatic allaiance.

Midhilaj and Abdul Rasaq were arrested by Turki police as they attempted to move over to Syria to join the terrorist organisation IS. Hamsa was involved in spreading the ideology of the proscribed organisation, according to prosecution.