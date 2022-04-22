NIA court convicts youth in Kerala for conspiracy to form ISS terror gang in South India

Terror module by the name Ansarul Khilafa KL

The Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) convicted Sidhikul Aslam of Vembayam, Thiruvananthapuram, for three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of ₹60,000 for knowingly and intentionally conspiring with some other accused ‘for creating an ISS/Daesh terrorist gang in South India by the name ‘Ansarul Khilafa KL’.’

The prosecution case, which was known as the Kanakamala IS case, was that Aslam, along with a few others, became members of ISIL/ISIS/Daesh, and acted as its members and formed the terrorist gang/module in South India by the name ‘Ansarul Khilafa KL’ in early 2016 with the intention of furthering the activities of the proscribed organisation in India.

He was also accused of knowingly and intentionally seeking support for the proscribed organisation, besides propagating the violent extremist ideology of ISIS/Daesh, with the intention of furthering its objectives in India.

K. Kamanees, the Special Judge, prescribed the punishments under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy), besides offences under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) (for becoming the member of a terrorist gang).

Though the accused was awarded three jail terms of three years and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on three counts, the court ordered that the punishment shall run concurrently.

The accused, who had pleaded guilty at the court, also expressed remorse for his actions and wanted to live a life calm and complacent with his family, the judgement noted.

The court also considered the absence of any criminal antecedents of the convict. The convict, who hailed from an economically weaker background, had worked overseas, and at some point of time, missed the line between his religiosity and the extreme path, the court noted.

As the convict reflected that he wrongly took the extreme path for which he expressed his remorse, the court held that a reformist air should prevail in the award of the sentence. The convict had already served around one-and-a-half years jail term, which will be offset from his punishment.