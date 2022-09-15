NIA court convicts one in Wandoor IS case

Shaibu Nihar of Koduvally pleads guilty

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has convicted V.K. Shaibu Nihar of Koduvally, near Kozhikode, in the Wandoor IS case after the accused pleaded guilty.

The NIA had invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused in the case.

According to the NIA, the accused, while being in Bahrain and India, travelled or attempted to travel to IS/Daish-controlled territory in Syria, for physically joining the proscribed organisation and waging war on its behalf against Syria. The agency had also charged the accused of collecting funds with the intention of facilitating their travel to the Islamic State in Syria.

The case was initially registered by the Kerala Police in 2017 against eight accused persons, who were believed to have moved to Syria. Later, the NIA took over the investigation. Shaibu Nihar was arrested in April 2019 from Calicut International Airport on his arrival from Qatar.

Anil K. Bhaskar, Special Judge, will pass the orders regarding the quantum of punishment on September 19.