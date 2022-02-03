NHAI official pulled up for not responding to RTI query

KOCHI

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Chief Public Information Officer of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) Kochi project office to show cause why action should not be taken against the official under the RTI Act, for reportedly not providing details in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of NH 66 development in Kerala.

The order dated December 13, 2021, came on a second appeal filed by N.K. Suresh, resident of Cheranalloor near here, who is an office-bearer of Green Earth, an NGO. It further says Mr. Suresh must be be permitted to inspect the relevant records that he sought, on a mutually decided upon date, within 60 days. Of this, the first 25 pages sought for should be provided without payment, while fee can be charged for the rest as per the RTI Act, it says.

The CIC has further taken objection to the NHAI official concerned reportedly for not appearing before it (online), and not intimating a reason for his non-appearance. In addition, a compliance report must be filed before the Commission.

The details sought included the DPR of the NH 66 stretches that pass through Kerala (with specific reference to Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch of the NH corridor and its alignment), details of social and environmental impact assessment studies of the project, the firm which prepared the DPR, details of project consultants, if any and a survey/study done by the agency, if any. The RTI queries also included the estimated cost of land acquisition and that of the NH construction works.