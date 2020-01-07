NHAI must make optimal use of corridor width, says expert

It is shocking that the four-lane Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass caters to over one lakh passenger car units (PCUs) every day, which require an eight-lane highway for safe and fast commuting, road safety expert Upendra Narayanan has said.

The huge number of vehicles, including container and national-permit lorries, tanker lorries, goods-carrier autorickshaws, intra and inter-district passenger vehicles, which jostle for space on the 16-km corridor where toll is collected, and traffic hold-ups at junctions, have resulted in commuting speed averaging at less than 20 kmph. The high accident rate on the corridor has been attributed to vehicles being unable to keep a safe distance from one another, which often result in pile-ups involving multiple vehicles. The NHAI must make optimal use of available width of the corridor to carve out refuge lanes at U-turns and to widen the main carriageway, he said.

“The plethora of adverse driving conditions on the stretch has been accentuated by unscientific location of many U-turns, road cuttings located in between the NH Bypass and service roads and lack of bus bays. Narrow, ill-maintained, garbage-ridden and heavily-encroached upon service roads make matters worse for both motorists and pedestrians. No wonder that a bulk of the 4,300-odd road-accident deaths occur on the State’s highways,” said Mr. Narayanan.

He further sought proactive patrolling by highway patrol teams of the Kerala Police and clampdown on rule violators. The enforcement personnel must go through refresher courses to upgrade their domain knowledge of road safety issues.