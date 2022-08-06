NHAI fails to complete repair work on Edappally-Mannuthy NH 544

Potholes abound on the national highway stretch between Kundannoor and Edappally with the NHAI doing little to maintain the road. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

August 06, 2022 20:00 IST

‘Contracting firm did not do pre-monsoon maintenance work’

The contracting firm to which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) entrusted the construction, maintenance, and toll collection of the pothole-ridden and incomplete 65-km Edappally-Mannuthy NH 544 corridor till 2028 failed to complete pre-monsoon maintenance works although between ₹40 lakh and ₹44 lakh was collected as toll from motorists every day, it is reliably learnt.

Both the firm (Guruvayur Infrastructure Private Limited), and the NHAI which owns the highway corridor are under fire for the spree of pothole-induced accidents taking place on the corridor, the latest being the death of Manjaly native Hashim, 52, who was thrown off his two-wheeler after it fell into a gaping pothole on the NH at Nedumbassery on Friday night. An unidentified vehicle ran over him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources said the contracting form which entered into a BOT agreement with the NHAI was duty-bound to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians on the corridor till 2028. It also ought to clear impediments to their safety like encroachments into pavements. It failed to even repair potholes despite repeated letters and notices issued by the NHAI. On June 23, the NHAI had issued another notice citing the slow progress of works.

With most potholes left unattended, the NHAI decided to execute the repair works on its own and floated a tender on July 21 to resurface all potholed and vulnerable areas on the busy corridor, which has a mix of four and six lanes, on a risk-and-cost basis, a rarely invoked option. The estimate was ₹36 crore while the contracting firm ought to pay 25% extra as penalty. The tender is set to be opened only on August 21, it is learnt.

The firm is responsible for all accidents that occur on the stretch till the work is awarded. It was a pity that the firm had not repaired potholes, even though cold-mix bitumen and other materials used to restore roads during rainy weather were available in the market, said official sources. Often, potholes developed soon after they were repaired since contracting firms overlooked the mandatory norm that they must scoop out the entire damaged portion in the shape of a square or rectangle, and then do the patch work before resurfacing, added the sources.

The NHAI is also facing flak for the pathetic condition of the 16-km Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass, where hundreds of potholes stare at motorists from the NH carriageway and service roads.

HC directive

The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed the NHAI to take immediate steps to fill potholes on the NH in the vicinity of Nedumbassery, in the wake of the death of the scooter rider on Friday night. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive after the amicus curiae appointed in the road-repairing cases brought the fatal incident to the notice of the court. The government pleader informed the judge that the NHAI failed to take steps to fill potholes on highways, despite repeated requests by the State government.