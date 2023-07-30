NHAI awards tender for DPR on elevated highway project

July 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the tender to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing an elevated highway on the 16-km Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass.

The DPR for the six-lane elevated highway project, which would be on the lines of the elevated highway that is under construction on the 13-km Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 corridor, is set to be submitted by the year-end. This will be followed by tenders to execute the project being floated in early 2024. While the 13-km elevated highway south of Aroor is expected to be commissioned in 2025, the 16-km elevated stretch north of it will mostly be readied by 2027, it is learnt.

The NHAI mooted an elevated highway on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass as motorists have been jostling for space on the largely-four-lane stretch, despite the commissioning of four flyovers. About one lakh passenger car units use the stretch every day, to cater to which an eight-lane highway is needed. This is the sole stretch on NH 66 in Kerala which will fail to adhere to the 2025 deadline that was set to complete NH development in the State.

Sources said the agency that had been awarded the work to ready the DPR would shortly conduct a survey along the corridor. It would take a call on how best to integrate the four flyovers with the elevated highway and on the need for entry and exit ramps at specific locations en route for motorists wanting to take a diversion towards side roads.

Based on the DPR, a decision will be taken on the extent of the existing NH Bypass that will have to be barricaded for the construction of the elevated structure.

The NHAI had earlier mooted a trumpet flyover south of Kundannoor to ensure smooth merger of traffic coming from the proposed Kundannoor-Angamaly NH Bypass and the Kochi-Theni Greenfield NH. The DPR will take a call on that as well.

