NH 66 widening: ₹40.93 lakh fixed as maximum compensation

KOCHI

03 October 2021 23:29 IST

People will be given up to two months to vacate buildings

A sum of ₹40.93 lakh per cent of land has been fixed as the maximum compensation for land that will be acquired on the Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch of NH 66, which is awaiting widening into a six-lane corridor.

The compensation has been fixed for category-A land in Edappally North village. It will be in addition to exemptions and other benefits that owners of houses and commercial buildings that will be taken over will be entitled to, it was decided on Sunday at a meeting of the Land Acquisition Samiti chaired by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve here.

SC/ST communities will be given an additional ₹50,000 as compensation. Everyone will be eligible for ₹50,000 as shifting expense.

Kiosks and cow sheds that ought to be demolished will be given ₹25,000 as compensation.

Small traders and handicraft sellers are eligible for ₹75,000. Those whose houses are taken over will be paid ₹2.86 lakh, while residents of ‘puramboke’ land will be given ₹15,000.

All this is in addition to relaxations that will be available while building houses or small retail shops, said a press release.

People will be given up to two months to vacate buildings, once they avail compensation. They will be free to take away anything from their buildings.

Pipelines, drains

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will relocate water pipelines and rebuild drains at its own expense.

Land will be acquired in eight villages, spread over a municipality and six panchayats, on the Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch.

People’s representatives apprised the samiti of various demands raised by evictees. The NHAI has been directed to look into the demands. The District Collector will convene a meeting to follow up on it.

Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs, and J. Balachandran, Kochi Project Director of NHAI, were present.