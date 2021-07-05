NH widening: ₹1,777 cr. to be given to landowners

A total of ₹1,777 crore will be handed over in the first phase to people who surrendered their land to widen the long-awaited Kuttipuram-Edappally national highway as as a four-lane corridor.

The over 6,000 landowners surrendered 205 hectares on a 63-km stretch spread over 20 villages in the Chavakkad-Kodungallur region. The entire land will be acquired in three months and handed over to the National Highways Authority of India which is executing the widening project, says a press release.

A total of ₹5,400 crore has been estimated as the expense to compensate people who surrendered their land for the project.

Those who submitted all requisite documents will be given compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.