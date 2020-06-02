Kochi

NH stretch to be developed on mission mode

District Collector S. Suhas launched “Mission Highway” here on Tuesday to speed up the development of the National Highway stretch between Moothakunnam and Edappally, and complete the work in a time-bound manner.

The Collector said the work involved increasing the width of the 25-km stretch from the existing 30 m to 45 m. For this, 38.52 hectares of land would be acquired. As per the timeline chalked out now, the survey of the land would be completed by July 25, the laying of the boundary stones in keeping with the highway's alignment would begin on June 8 and by November 30, the land would be acquired and handed over to the National Highways Authority of India. By October 10, the landowners would be given the compensation amount.

