NH 66 widening: Buildings to be demolished in 75 days

Demolition of buildings on land acquired for NH 66 expansion has begun at Muthakunnam in Ernakulam district. District Collector Jafar Malik at the commencement of the work at Muthakunnam.

All buildings located on land that was acquired on the 25-km Edappally-Muthakunnam stretch to widen NH 66 will be dismantled in another 75 days, before the monsoon ends, District Collector Jafar Malik said as their dismantling works began at Muthakunnam on Monday.

The process to acquire a total of 30 hectares on the stretch is in the final stage. Around a hectare and a half is yet to be acquired. The work to widen the highway will begin once the monsoon ends. A total of 1,200 buildings in the district will be dismantled for the project. All litigation regarding land acquisition have been settled, he added.