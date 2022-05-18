NH 66 land acquisition: 1,430 people compensated with ₹929 crore

May 18, 2022



Amount for 30.32 hectares out of 31.44 hectares to be acquired has been completed



Those seeking compensation for land being acquired for the development of National Highway 66 have been instructed to submit their individual reports at the Deputy Collector’s office in Paravur, said a communication. Those seeking compensation must submit all details and documents within a week, the communication added. It is expected that land acquisition as well as payment of compensation will be completed by May 31. The payment of compensation amount for 30.32 hectares out of the 31.44 hectares to be acquired has been completed. A total of ₹1,406 crore has been sanctioned to be paid in compensation. A sum of ₹929 crore has been disbursed to 1,430 landowners, and 1,582 applicants seeking compensation have been sanctioned ₹994 crore, the communication added.



