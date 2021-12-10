NGT warns State of punitive action over Brahmapuram fiasco

KOCHI

No improvement in situation at dumping yard, says tribunal

The National Green Tribunal has pulled up the authorities for the continuing sorry state of affairs at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr. Satyapal Korlapati, stated that no significant improvement has taken place in reducing the mount of legacy waste lying in the Brahmapuram dumping yard. The bio-mining is yet to start at the site. Still, it was in the stage of finalising the tender and handing over the area to the successful bidder. This promises had been made to this tribunal since last year, according to the latest order issued by it in the case related to the non-compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

“Further, the leachate treatment plant is also not properly functioning and they are operating the waste management facility without proper authorisation since long time, which in fact, is against the rules. If the local bodies and the government department themselves are violating the rules and carrying out the activities against the environmental norms, then how it can it be possible for the government to impose penalties against the poor people, who are not able to comply with the same on account of the non-cooperation of the local bodies in collecting the same as provided under the rules? asked the tribunal.

The Bench said that some more time could be granted to the State and the regulators to come with a proper plan for implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other waste management rules in the State as directed by the Principal Bench of the tribunal in the original application No. 606 of 2018 as well in the case related to the non-compliance of the waste management rules.

The tribunal has warned that it will be compelled to initiate coercive actions, including imposition of environmental compensation on the State machinery. It asked the State Pollution Control Board to ascertain the present status of the implementation of the Solid Waste Management rules within the Ernakulam district. The board has to compare the implementation of the rules in other districts as part of giving proper direction to the Chief Secretary in this regard, it said.