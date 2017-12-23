NGT verdict won’t dampen our spirits: Samara Samiti

The Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samiti (people’s combine against LPG terminal) has decided to go ahead with its protest against Indian Oil Corporation’s proposed LPG import terminal project irrespective of the latest verdict by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissing a petition against the project.

Though it is yet to get the finer points of the verdict, the Samiti, in its initial response, presumed that the NGT looked only into the environmental and coastal regulation zone aspects of the project.

“There is no question of allowing the highly-hazardous project in a thickly-populated area. We will continue our protest as the NGT did not take into account various other issues cited when we had launched the protest in the first place,” said M.B. Jayaghosh, chairman of the Samiti.

Among the issues cited by the Samiti was the potential loss of livelihood. It alleged that the project blocked accessibility to sea, a means of livelihood for people in the area, at many points. The project, the Samiti said, endangered the life and property of people as it violated the guideline of the Ministry of Environment and Forest that the location for hazardous chemical industries should be carefully chosen, away from places with high density of population.

“The promoters of the project continue to maintain that they will comply with the Oil Industry Safety Directorate’s guideline stipulating a distance of 5 km between such projects and populated areas but have not done so yet. In fact, the guideline stands violated in areas like Fort Kochi, which fall within the Corporation limits,” said Mr. Jayaghosh.

Jaipur accident

The Samiti further alleged that the project also violated the guideline on the distance recommended by an inquiry commission appointed by the Petroleum Ministry in the wake of an accident at the IOC terminal in Jaipur in 2009.

A three-member expert committee appointed by the State government had also found that in the event of an accident, people between the main road and the proposed terminal and even those on the other side of the road were at risk. Besides, there are threats of gas leakage and potential disruption of traffic through Vypeen and the larger city owing to constant movement of lorries, Mr. Jayaghosh said.

The Samiti had launched its protest in 2009 before intensifying it by kick-starting a siege of the project site from February 16 this year. The protest took a violent turn in June when protesters clashed with the police. Several people, including women and children, were injured in the police action that followed.

DCP Yathish Chandra, who led the police action, was later pulled up by the State Human Rights Commission.