NGT unhappy over delay in addressing pollution of Edappally, Perandoor canals

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed dissatisfaction over the inordinate delay in taking remedial measures against the pollution of Edappally and Perandoor canals owing to unauthorised discharge of sewage into the waterbodies. “This case has been pending since 2021 without any remedy,” said an order issued by the Southern Bench of the tribunal comprising Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Judicial Member, and Satyagopal Korlapati, Expert member, in its latest order dated August 20.

The Southern Bench had taken suo motu notice of the report titled ‘Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals’ published in The Hindu on January 28, 2021.

The report had stated that the total coliform count had exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times respectively in Perandoor and Edappally canals.

The tribunal recalled that it had directed the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on April 30, 2024 to coordinate with the National Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) as part of implementing the remedial plans.

The PCB had informed the Bench in May 2024 that a detailed project report would be prepared based on the feasibility report for developing a process package treatment method to check pollution in the canals. “Though it is stated that the State Pollution Control Board will take urgent action in this regard, even the detailed project report itself is not yet ready,” observed the Bench. The tribunal asked NEERI and the board to complete the study and give a final report at the earliest.

An expert team from NEERI, which had initiated field visits to check the condition of the canals, had stated that the development of the process package for the treatment of domestic waste in natural systems remained a complex task.

Factors including variation in wastewater flow and characteristic, topographical and site-specific conditions, different sources of pollution and their contributions, and selection of appropriate technology had to be taken into consideration, they said.

