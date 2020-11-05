NGT told of minor gas leak in Kerala

Incident took place on May 31

The Environment Department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a minor industrial gas leak had occurred in Kerala after the tragic gas leak at Visakhapatnam on May 7.

The department revealed this in the action-taken report submitted before the tribunal following the Vizag incident. The tribunal had asked the Chief Secretaries of all States to ensure compliance with safety norms in industrial units, especially while resuming operations after remaining shut due to the lockdown.

No casualties

The minor incident of gas leak was reported from Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd., Eloor, on May 31. There were no casualties. According to the company’s report, the leak was noticed from sight glass of HCL synthesis unit no.3, which was in service.

The leak persisted after tightening. So the shift engineer shut down the unit and lighted unit no. 6. The company received complaint from FACT regarding chlorine leak, said the report.

The company authorities said they had immediately checked the stacks scrubber and the unit’s condition and no abnormalities were found.

All pollution control measures were in place at the time of leak, it said.

A fire incident

The report also mentioned a fire incident at Hindustan Latex Ltd. in Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, on June 12. It was not due to any chemical or gas leak. The fire broke out in the rubber waste stored on the factory premises and lasted only half-an-hour and was extinguished immediately, according to the report.

The action-taken report said that the Department of Factories and Boilers had issued two sets of guidelines after the Visakhapatnam gas leak to avert such accidents in industrial units.

All the major accident hazard installations in the State have been told to ensure on-site and off-site emergency plants.

The industrial units coming under the purview of Hazardous Process and Kerala Factories (MAH Control), Rules, 2005 have to carry out a detailed study of the risk assessment and disaster management studies. Automatic siren facility should be installed within and outside the industrial unit to alert local communities in the wake of an emergency, it said.