NGT takes cognisance of Thripunithura explosion

March 07, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The tribunal took note of the incident on the basis of the report published in the online edition of The Hindu on February 12

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has taken cognisance of the massive explosion at an illegal firecracker storage unit near Thripunitura on February 12.

The tribunal has taken note of the incident on the basis of the report published in the online edition of The Hindu titled “One killed, 25 injured in explosion at temple firecracker unit at Thripunithura in Kerala” on February 12.

The Bench, which took suo motu notice of the incident on February 26, had asked the government to file its response. In his report submitted to the tribunal on March 5, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K Umesh had said that the firecrackers were brought in a vehicle for fireworks display in connection with the festival at the Puthiyakavu Devi Temple. A massive explosion occurred at a property on YMA Road, west of Choorakkad bus stop in Nadama village, Kanayannur taluk, around 10.30 a.m.

The temple authorities did not submit any application seeking permission for the fireworks display. The Office of the District Collector had not issued licence for storing explosives or permission for fireworks display, the report said.

The Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, was instructed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident under Section 176(1) r/w 23(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973. Revenue officials had inspected all adjacent residential and commercial buildings, including the damaged structures. The engineering wing of the Thripunithura municipality had been given instructions to evaluate the percentage of damage, according to the report.

Mr. Umesh told the tribunal that Vishnu, 27, and Divakaran, 55, were killed in the explosion, and that the injured had sought medical attention at various hospitals. The vehicle carrying firecrackers and the house in which they were stored were completely destroyed in the explosion. Houses located within a distance of 100 to 150 metres from the explosion site suffered considerable damage. The site assessment revealed that vehicles in nearby houses and surroundings were also damaged, the report said.

