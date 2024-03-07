NGT takes cognisance of Thripunithura explosion

March 07, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has taken cognisance of the massive explosion at an illegal firecracker storage unit near Thripunitura on February 12.

The tribunal has taken note of the incident on the basis of the report published in the online edition of The Hindu titled “One killed, 25 injured in explosion at temple firecracker unit at Thripunithura in Kerala” on February 12.

The Bench, which took suo motu notice of the incident on February 26, had asked the government to file its response. In his report submitted to the tribunal on March 5, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K Umesh had said that the firecrackers were brought in a vehicle for fireworks display in connection with the festival at the Puthiyakavu Devi Temple. A massive explosion occurred at a property on YMA Road, west of Choorakkad bus stop in Nadama village, Kanayannur taluk, around 10.30 a.m.