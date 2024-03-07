GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT takes cognisance of Thripunithura explosion

The tribunal took note of the incident on the basis of the report published in the online edition of The Hindu on February 12

March 07, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has taken cognisance of the massive explosion at an illegal firecracker storage unit near Thripunitura on February 12.

The tribunal has taken note of the incident on the basis of the report published in the online edition of The Hindu titled “One killed, 25 injured in explosion at temple firecracker unit at Thripunithura in Kerala” on February 12.

The Bench, which took suo motu notice of the incident on February 26, had asked the government to file its response. In his report submitted to the tribunal on March 5, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K Umesh had said that the firecrackers were brought in a vehicle for fireworks display in connection with the festival at the Puthiyakavu Devi Temple. A massive explosion occurred at a property on YMA Road, west of Choorakkad bus stop in Nadama village, Kanayannur taluk, around 10.30 a.m.

Houses ripped apart and left uninhabitable in Thripunithura explosion

The temple authorities did not submit any application seeking permission for the fireworks display. The Office of the District Collector had not issued licence for storing explosives or permission for fireworks display, the report said.

The Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, was instructed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident under Section 176(1) r/w 23(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973. Revenue officials had inspected all adjacent residential and commercial buildings, including the damaged structures. The engineering wing of the Thripunithura municipality had been given instructions to evaluate the percentage of damage, according to the report.

Thripunithura blast: A tragedy that was waiting to happen

Mr. Umesh told the tribunal that Vishnu, 27, and Divakaran, 55, were killed in the explosion, and that the injured had sought medical attention at various hospitals. The vehicle carrying firecrackers and the house in which they were stored were completely destroyed in the explosion. Houses located within a distance of 100 to 150 metres from the explosion site suffered considerable damage. The site assessment revealed that vehicles in nearby houses and surroundings were also damaged, the report said.

Thripunithura explosion: houses severely damaged, residents shaken

Related Topics

Kochi / explosion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.