NGT slams Kerala govt. over Periyar pollution

‘No improvement in water quality of river’

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 06, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has blamed the Kerala government for the utter lack of concern for the continuing serious pollution of the Periyar and its consequences on public health and environment.

“Reports of the authorities during the last several years do not show improvement in water quality of the Periyar at any of the locations in question,” pointed out the Bench led by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel while issuing the final order in three applications related to the pollution of the Periyar.

Maintaining that the pollution of the river was taking place in the three districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, the Bench said Greater Kochi (Udyogamandal) was one of the critically polluted industrial areas, having the Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) at 52.94 (2018). “This certainly necessitates that the industries are compelled to adopt Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). Further, Periyar river in Kerala falls in the list of identified polluted river stretches under ‘Priority-V’ category Aluva–Eloor to Kalamassery, having biological oxygen demand range between 3-6.0 mg/l,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling that an action plan was prepared in May 2019 for restoration of the river, the Bench said it had identified short-and long-term action plans, but there was no mention of execution of the said plans. “Such execution must be expedited without further delay. Since discharge of untreated sewage into the river is a criminal offence under the Water Act, the same must be stopped forthwith. The river must meet standards of at least Class-B designated best use classification of the Central Pollution Control Board,” according to the order.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Bench reminded the authorities that pollution was a crime against humanity and under law of the land. The right to clean environment is part of Right to Life. As already noted, large number of deaths and diseases are attributable to it. Most victims are poor voiceless people. Even if victims are poor and helpless, no State under the Constitution can show apathy and pay lip sympathy to the issue in spite of binding Court orders, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
water pollution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app