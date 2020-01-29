Kochi

NGT sets up panel to oversee removal of debris in Maradu

Arresting pollution: Workers sprinkling water on the debris of apartments that were demolished at Maradu.

It will also take steps to remove waste fallen in Vembanad Lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has appointed a joint committee to prepare an action plan for scientific removal and processing of debris emerged following the demolition of four apartment buildings at Maradu.

The joint committee includes the Secretary of the Maradu municipality, a representative of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the District Collector, and the Revenue Divisional Officer, Fort Kochi.

Inspect sites

It will supervise the removal of waste, according to a directive issued by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and judicial member Saibal Dasgupta.

The committee should inspect the sites and prepare an action plan for resolving the menace that occurred on account of deposit of the demolition waste and the manner of execution within a short period. It should also suggest the necessary mechanism to check noise and dust pollution. It should take steps to remove the construction waste fallen in the Vembanad Lake. An action taken report should be submitted before the Bench within one month.

The entire work has to be done under the supervision of the State Level Monitoring Committee appointed by the tribunal. The committee has been asked to submit periodical reports before the tribunal independently.

