NGT seeks report on steps taken to check Periyar pollution

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has asked the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management and the State Pollution Control Board to file reports on the measures taken to check pollution of Periyar river, before August 19.

The directive was issued while considering the original application no. 395 relating to the issue of pollution caused owing to the illegal disposal of solid waste, sewage and biomedical waste.

Besides the report on the remedial measures suggested, the SLMC has been asked to update on the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 by the local bodies located along the river. The directive was issued to avoid further disposal of waste into the river and to prevent its pollution, according to an order issued by the Bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta.

The Bench in its order dated February 4 had criticised the government authorities for the delay in implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules and taking action against violators. “It is evident that the impact of damage on account of environment on Periyar river is more and it is likely to continue which we cannot allow,” it said.

Environment compensation

A joint committee appointed by the tribunal was asked to ascertain the number of sewage treatment plants installed along the Periyar river and to confirm whether the facilities were functioning properly as per norms. It had asked the board to submit a report on the environment compensation imposed on local bodies and healthcare facilities responsible for pollution of the river.

The counsel for the Pollution Control Board sought three months’ time to complete the process of levying the compensation on erring local bodies in view of the lockdown. The board had also requested the Central Pollution Control Board to modify the compensation formula for small healthcare facilities and panchayats depending upon the nature of waste generated and pollution caused by the institutions. The central board has also sought additional time to come up with the modified formula.