NGT seeks answers from govt. on Brahmapuram fire

March 11, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has asked the Kerala government to submit a detailed report on the massive fire that spread through the garbage mountain at the Brahmapuram dumping yard on March 2.

The Bench led by Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to submit the report after taking suo moto notice of media reports following the fire.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal, which had registered a case after a similar fire at Brahmapuram in February 2019, had pulled up the government and officials of relevant departments on several occasions for non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 affecting environment and public health in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is serious dereliction of duties by the State authorities under the public trust doctrine to provide a pollution-free environment. No meaningful coercive measures have been adopted as expected from the PCB as a regulator. Local bodies and the Urban Development department have failed to take effective steps on this matter. We record our disapproval for the lack of sincerity and sensitivity of the authorities to the health of citizens on flimsy grounds,” it said in its orders issued since January 2021.

According to senior PCB officials, steps have been taken to submit a detailed report on the fire. “We will also inform the follow-up steps, including the decision to impose a fresh environment compensation of ₹1.8 crore on the civic body for the continuing violation of environmental norms. The tribunal will also be informed that the Kerala High Court had intervened, besides issuing various directives to resolve the situation,” they said.

The board also confirmed that the Southern Bench of the tribunal, which is also considering cases related to the non-compliance of waste management norms, has also asked for a report on the latest crisis.