NGT recommends ash removal at Brahmapuram

March 29, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned that the delay in removal of ash that emerged following the massive fire at Brahmapuram on March 2 will result in pollution of nearby waterbodies, once the monsoon sets in.

The tribunal asked the Local Self-Government department (LSGD), the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Kochi Corporation to formulate a scientific plan for the removal of ash by ensuring that the process did not cause discomfort to residents.

The Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati said it had not come across any direction for the removal of ash from the site.

“Now, firefighting operations are over, and the removal of ash has to be done before the segregation of remnants. While removing ash, the air quality is bound to be affected, again causing discomfort to residents. If ash is not removed, it will pollute nearby waterbodies, once the monsoon sets in,” the NGT said in an order dated March 24.

The tribunal directed the PCB, LSGD, and the Corporation to formulate a procedure for the removal of ash in compliance with the prevailing enactments in a scientific manner without causing any health hazards.

In its report submitted to the tribunal on March 28, the regional office of the PCB in Ernakulam said burnt plastic waste had formed a layer over the waste heap. Huge quantities of unburnt plastic and other non-biodegradable waste are still lying under the burnt plastic layer. It covers an area of around 40 acres. It was also noticed that no ash in powder form could be seen at the site, giving a chance for spread in the ambient air.