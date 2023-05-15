HamberMenu
NGT permits capping of burnt ash at Brahmapuram as a temporary measure

Nod given considering the onset of monsoon in the State in June and to avoid mixture of ash reaching drinking water sources

May 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Local Self-Government department to find ways to carry out capping of the about 95,920 metric tonnes of ash mixed with mud and soil following the massive fire at the waste dumping site of Brahmapuram on March 2.

The Southern Bench gave the direction while considering the report submitted by the department on the proposed action plan to remove refuse derived fuel (RDF), burnt ash and plastic at the site. The permission given for capping is a temporary measure considering the onset of monsoon in the State in June. It was allowed to avoid mixture of the ash reaching drinking water sources, which would be an absolute health hazard, said the order issued by Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati.

The court said the Supreme Court has deprecated the process of capping. “We permit them to do capping as a temporary measure considering the emergency situation,” it said.

The tribunal asked the Local Self Government department to alert the Water Resources and Public Health departments to look at necessary measures to supply drinking water in view of the risk of ash getting mixed in the drinking water sources in the rainy season. There is every possibility that the ash would mix with the water sources, it said.

The Local Self-Government, Water Resources, and Health and Family Welfare departments have to work together to avoid further danger to citizens through the mixing of ash or leachate with the drinking water sources, according to the order.

As per the report submitted by the authorities, about 80,000 tonnes of RDF have been recovered from the fire-hit sectors. The Bench had said in April that it was not able to understand why there was a delay in removing the burnt waste, plastic, ash and the segregated RDF from the site.

