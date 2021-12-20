NGT panel pegs environment compensation at ₹14 crore for violation of norms by builder

Company started construction work before obtaining MoEFCC clearance: report

A joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has assessed an environment compensation of ₹14.9 crore on a builder for carrying out illegal construction in violation of environment norms and for causing damage to the environment.

The committee has submitted a report before the Southern Bench of the tribunal stating that the amount has to be collected from Jain Housing and Construction Limited in connection with the construction of Tufnell Gardens at Kakkanad. The court had asked the committee to find out whether the builder had valid environmental clearance and other permissions for the construction of the project.

The committee led by Vishnu Raj, Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, had inspected the site on November 9 and filed its report on December 10. It was set up by the tribunal on a petition filed by the Environment Protection and Research Council, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging violation of norms in the construction of the building complex.

The committee report said that the builder started the construction activities before obtaining environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The project did not have valid environment clearance at present and the project proponent was required to obtain fresh environment clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Kerala, prior to start of any additional work, it said.

The entire construction was done without the State Pollution Control Board’s consent to establish and occupancy was begun without consent to operate from the board, violating the Water (Prevention and Control Of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Paddy land was used for building construction without obtaining any permission from the Local Level Monitoring Committee and Revenue Divisional Office. The conversion of agricultural land disrupted the ecological setup of the area and affected its biological diversity, according to the report.

A senior representative of the company refused to comment on the issue while stating that the matter was sub judice. It was a false and motivated case, which the firm would suitably defend, he said, quoting the company management.